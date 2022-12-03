Australia beat India 5-1 in Adelaide, seal Hockey Test series

AMN

Indian men’s Hockey team lost 5-1 to Australia in the fourth match of the Test series at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Saturday. With the third win in the five-match series, hosts have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead. Indian forward Dilpreet Singh scored in the second quarter before Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, and Matt Dawson put India on the back foot. Jeremy Hayward was declared the Player of the Match for scoring two goals. The last match of the series will be played in Adelaide on Sunday.