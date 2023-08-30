Australia all set to hold landmark national referendum on Oct 14

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia is all set to hold a landmark national referendum in October to recognize the country’s Indigenous people in its constitution. More than 17 million registered voters across the country will vote on October 14 to decide whether to amend the Constitution, in order to establish a new advisory body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The historic referendum called “Voice to Parliament”, if approved, would recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution. It will also establish a permanent body for them to give advice on laws that relate to them. This was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at an event in Adelaide today. He said that every Australian will have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring their country together and to change it for the better.



The referendum will need support from a majority of Australians, and a majority of voters in at least four of its six states for it to be successful. Australia is the only Commonwealth country that has never signed a treaty with its Indigenous people. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2% of Australia’s population, are not mentioned in the constitution. Advocates say the Voice is an important step towards reconciliation. However, according to opinion polls, public debate on the issue has been divisive, and support for the proposal has dipped in recent months.



Any constitutional amendment in Australia require a national referendum. This will be Australia’s first referendum since 1999 when citizens voted against becoming a republic. The country has not seen a successful referendum in almost 50 years.