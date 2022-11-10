Aurobindo Pharma share slumps 6% amid reports of arrest of Sarath Reddy

AMN

According to reports, ED has arrested Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, under the money laundering act in the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy case.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma tumbled over 6 per cent to a low of Rs 465 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade following reports of arrest of its director Sarath Reddy under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

