FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2022 09:22:09      انڈین آواز

At UNSC India calls for united, coordinated & unified response to international terrorism

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India has called for a united, coordinated and unified response to international terrorism. Speaking at the the UNSC session on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts’, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that terrorist threats are on the rise globally. She stated that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists.

The Ambassador said double standards and continuing politicization have rendered the credibility of the UNSC Sanctions Regime at an all-time low. She said India hopes that all members of the UNSC can pronounce together in one voice, sooner rather than later, when it comes to this collective fight against international terrorism.

Ms Ruchira Kamboj said it is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. She stated that the members should refrain from labeling terrorism based on motivations which will only allow opportunistic forces to provide justifications for certain terror activities based on their convenience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

CWG Men Hockey : Australia demolish India’s Gold dream with 7-0 thrashing

 Harpal Singh Bedi Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham ( ...

Chess Olympiad;  India A in sole lead in women’s section, India B hold table-toppers Uzbekistan to a 2-2 draw

Harpal Singh BediKoneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A  beat  Kazakhst ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart