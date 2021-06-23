At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India

Staff Reporter /NEW DELHI

Leaders of several opposition parties and some other prominent personalities Tuesday gathered at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to formulate an alternative vision that will help improve the existing political, economic and social environment of the country.

The leaders discussed issues of fuel price rise, unemployment, and the need for creating an alternative vision for India.

However the discussions at the 3-hour meeting didn’t mention the formation of a third front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because no Congress leaders attended the meeting, said leaders present at the event.

Three leaders of the Congress were invited for the event but none showed up, and Pawar made it clear that no discussion of a third front could take place without involving them, said leaders who attended the meeting.

“The broader purpose of the meeting was to discuss people-centric issues. Attendees stressed on the need for an alternative vision for the country and a team will be formed to realise that vision,” said Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari .

The meeting was called by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha on behalf of Rashtra Manch, an anti-BJP platform that he co-founded in 2018,.