At least 9 persons injured in IED explosion at Bengaluru restaurant

At least nine persons were injured in an explosion at the popular Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Friday. The blast was caused by a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the IED kept in a bag was placed near the cash counter by a person which exploded at around 1.30 this afternoon. He said that CCTV footage and other evidence of the blast site are currently under examination. The Bengaluru city police Commissioner B Dayanand along with senior police officers are at the explosion site along with the NIA personnel.