इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 10:27:35      انڈین آواز

At least 10 people killed after church roof collapsed in Mexico

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

At least 10 people, including three children, were killed when the roof of a church collapsed in the northern part of Mexico on Monday. At the time of the collapse, around 100 people were attending a baptism at Santa Cruz church in the city of Ciudad Madero in the Tamaulipas state. Sixty people were injured, at least two of them seriously, and dozens were trapped underneath the rubble.

Search and rescue teams are at the spot and two cranes are on site to remove the debris. The Governor of Tamaulipas has said that all of those missing have been accounted for. Rescue workers are using thermal imaging cameras to ensure no one remains under the rubble. The mayor of Ciudad Madero said the collapse occurred probably due to”structural failures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

چنبیلی کا پھول،پرفیوم کاسب سے مہنگا جز

وہ کیا خاص بات ہے جوچنبیلی کو عالمی عطروں کے سب سے بیش قیمت او ...

دنیا کے تیس کروڑ بچے انتہائی غربت کا شکار

UN PHOTO عندلیب اختر انتہائی غربت کو کم کرنے کی عالمی پیشرفت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart