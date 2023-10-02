At least 10 people killed after church roof collapsed in Mexico

WEB DESK

At least 10 people, including three children, were killed when the roof of a church collapsed in the northern part of Mexico on Monday. At the time of the collapse, around 100 people were attending a baptism at Santa Cruz church in the city of Ciudad Madero in the Tamaulipas state. Sixty people were injured, at least two of them seriously, and dozens were trapped underneath the rubble.

Search and rescue teams are at the spot and two cranes are on site to remove the debris. The Governor of Tamaulipas has said that all of those missing have been accounted for. Rescue workers are using thermal imaging cameras to ensure no one remains under the rubble. The mayor of Ciudad Madero said the collapse occurred probably due to”structural failures.