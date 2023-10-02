इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 10:27:27      انڈین آواز

Alliance air completes 200 flight journeys from Chennai to Jaffna

Published On:

Alliance air has completed 200 flight journeys from Chennai to Jaffna on Monday. The connectivity between the two cities had resumed in December last year after a three-year gap. The frequency of the flights was made daily after the demand increased in June this year. So far, over 21,000 passengers have travelled to Jaffna from Chennai on the route in just over nine months time. The Consulate General of India in Jaffna took to X on the successful completion of 200 flight journeys and added that the connectivity between the two countries equates to shared growth.

