Assembly Polls: Star campaigners of BJP and Congress Party expected to arrive in Imphal for election campaigning of party candidates

The star campaigners of BJP and Congress Party are expected to arrive at Imphal in the coming days for the election campaigning of their party candidates.

The Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Imphal on coming Monday on a one-day visit and attend election rallies to be held in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal district. The polls of assembly constituencies under these two hill districts will be held on March 5 in the second phase.

On the other hand, Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of Shipping, and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal will be arriving in Manipur the day after tomorrow. Shri Rahul Gandhi will attend an election rally to be held at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal and address the voters of the State.

While Shri Sarbananda Sonowal will attend two election rallies to be held at Imphal West district and Bishnupur district on the same day.