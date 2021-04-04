FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2021 04:38:11      انڈین آواز

Assembly Polls: Campaigning at peak in Assam, West Bengal, TN, Kerala, Puducherry

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Election Campaign is at peak in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for Assembly Polls. In Assam campaigning in the third and final phase will come to an end today evening.
Eight-phase election is being held in West Bengal while Assam is witnessing three-phase Assembly election this time.

Voting for the third phase will be held on the 6th of this month for 40 seats in Assam and 31 seats in West Bengal. On the same day, single-phase polling will also take place for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. 140 Assembly Constituencies of Kerala, 234 Constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will go to polls.

Besides, the by-polls to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and also for Malappuram Parliamentary seat in Kerala will also be conducted simultaneously. Senior leaders of various parties are holding rallies in the four poll-bound States and a Union Territory to woo the voters. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Assam today.

Image

In West Bengal, campaigning for the third phase of assembly elections has reached feverish pitch. The canvassing will come to an end tomorrow evening. Polling will be held on 6th April in 31 assembly segments of Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Pargana districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and star campaigners of CPM and Congress led Sanyukt Morcha alliance addressed election rallies and held road shows today in poll bound areas.

Holding a rally at Tamulpur in Baksa district of Assam , Prime Minister Modi urged militant outfit to shun violence and to contribute in making Aatma Nirbhar Assam. He also mentioned that the government is working to implement the Assam Accord. He also assured to intensify development work in the state once the election process is over.

Among others, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Anurag Thakur too addressed rallies. AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addressed rally at South Salmara. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Ripun Bora , Pradyut Bordoloi, BPF President Hagrama Mahilary and Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also campaigning.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning is reaching a crescendo with various leaders criss-crossing the districts across the State. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Chennai along with BJP and alliance candidates. In a public meeting held at Tirunelveli, Mr Shah accused Congress and DMK of being selfish and corrupt. Campaigning in various parts of the state, DMK leader MK Stalin accused the AIADMK for compromising the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu by surrendering to the centre.

In Kerala, as the campaign for the Assembly polls will end tomorrow evening, all the major fronts have intensified their campaigning process across the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz