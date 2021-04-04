Assembly Polls: Campaigning at peak in Assam, West Bengal, TN, Kerala, Puducherry

AMN / WEB DESK

Election Campaign is at peak in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for Assembly Polls. In Assam campaigning in the third and final phase will come to an end today evening.

Eight-phase election is being held in West Bengal while Assam is witnessing three-phase Assembly election this time.

Voting for the third phase will be held on the 6th of this month for 40 seats in Assam and 31 seats in West Bengal. On the same day, single-phase polling will also take place for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. 140 Assembly Constituencies of Kerala, 234 Constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will go to polls.

Besides, the by-polls to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and also for Malappuram Parliamentary seat in Kerala will also be conducted simultaneously. Senior leaders of various parties are holding rallies in the four poll-bound States and a Union Territory to woo the voters. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Assam today.

In West Bengal, campaigning for the third phase of assembly elections has reached feverish pitch. The canvassing will come to an end tomorrow evening. Polling will be held on 6th April in 31 assembly segments of Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Pargana districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and star campaigners of CPM and Congress led Sanyukt Morcha alliance addressed election rallies and held road shows today in poll bound areas.

Holding a rally at Tamulpur in Baksa district of Assam , Prime Minister Modi urged militant outfit to shun violence and to contribute in making Aatma Nirbhar Assam. He also mentioned that the government is working to implement the Assam Accord. He also assured to intensify development work in the state once the election process is over.

Among others, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Anurag Thakur too addressed rallies. AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addressed rally at South Salmara. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Ripun Bora , Pradyut Bordoloi, BPF President Hagrama Mahilary and Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also campaigning.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning is reaching a crescendo with various leaders criss-crossing the districts across the State. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Chennai along with BJP and alliance candidates. In a public meeting held at Tirunelveli, Mr Shah accused Congress and DMK of being selfish and corrupt. Campaigning in various parts of the state, DMK leader MK Stalin accused the AIADMK for compromising the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu by surrendering to the centre.

In Kerala, as the campaign for the Assembly polls will end tomorrow evening, all the major fronts have intensified their campaigning process across the State.