Assembly Elections: PM Modi assures to work for overall development of Punjab and make it a drug-free state

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that National Democratic Alliance, NDA has a vision of a new Punjab to develop its agriculture and industry. Addressing a virtual rally for assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies, Mr Modi assured to work for the overall development of Punjab and make it a drug-free state. The Prime Minister said that he is lucky he has got a chance to serve Sikh traditions and Punjabiyat. He said that his government booked the culprits of Sikh riots and they got convicted. He said, for some political parties Punjab has been the way to power but for National Democratic Alliance it is a medium of serving Guru tradition and responsibility of government. PM said that such people make conspiracies to get power but his government worked for the spread of Sikh faith in the world. He said that Congress could not keep Shri Kartarpur Sahib in India but NDA government opened a corridor to reach there.

The PM said that BJP and its allies have come up with a full road map for Punjab, if Punjab will be strong, the country will be strong. He said that BJP and its allies have kept 11 points before the people and these are for all those Punjabis who think of Punjab and Punjabiyat. He assured that a Border Area Development Authority will be constituted to develop the areas near the frontiers and 1 lakh crore rupees will be spent only on infrastructure in the state in the next five years.

The PM said that the centre and state will work together to stop entry of drugs and arms across the border. He said, the farmers of Punjab need modern facilities for seeds, markets, cold storage, food parks and food processing industries. He promised that their double engine government will work faster in all these areas.