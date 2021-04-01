Assembly Elections: 2nd phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal ends

Voter turnout was over 70% and over 80% in Assam and West Bengal respectively, as per the EC

Over 80 percent voter turnout have been reported from 30 assembly seats which went to poll in West Bengal assembly elections today. In Assam, over 73 percent voting has been registered in 39 assembly constituencies till 5 PM. The Election Commission said the polling in the two states were conducted peacefully.

Elaborate arrangements were made for COVID safe, intimidation free and inducement free elections. The Commission expressed gratitude to all stakeholders specially the voters for their enthusiastic and fearless participation in the election process.