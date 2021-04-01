Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2021 02:43:35      انڈین آواز

Assembly Elections: 2nd phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal ends

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Voter turnout was over 70% and over 80% in Assam and West Bengal respectively, as per the EC

Image

WEB DESK

Over 80 percent voter turnout have been reported from 30 assembly seats which went to poll in West Bengal assembly elections today. In Assam, over 73 percent voting has been registered in 39 assembly constituencies till 5 PM.  The Election Commission said the polling in the two states were conducted peacefully. 

Elaborate arrangements were made for COVID safe, intimidation free and inducement free elections. The Commission expressed gratitude to all stakeholders specially the voters for their enthusiastic and fearless participation in the election process.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz