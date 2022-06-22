Assam: Thousands of devotees & Sadhus gather at Kamakhya temple for Ambubachi Mela

AMN

In Assam, thousands of devotees and Sadhus have gathered at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, for the Ambubachi Mela starting today.

The Ambubachi Mela is celebrated during monsoon in the belief of Goddess Kamakhya going through her annual menstruation cycle at this time.

The temple remains closed for three days starting from the seventh day of the Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar until the tenth day as part of traditional seclusion during menstruation.

The doors ceremonially open on the twelfth day and a huge fair takes place at the temple premise. The popular belief is that the fertility brought in by the Goddess will bless the devotees and nurture them.

There were no Ambubachi celebrations in the Kamakhya temple for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as there are no COVID-19 restrictions this year, Ambubachi Mela is set to make a grand return.