FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jun 2022 04:18:08      انڈین آواز

Assam: Thousands of devotees & Sadhus gather at Kamakhya temple for Ambubachi Mela

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Assam, thousands of devotees and Sadhus have gathered at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, for the Ambubachi Mela starting today.

The Ambubachi Mela is celebrated during monsoon in the belief of Goddess Kamakhya going through her annual menstruation cycle at this time.

The temple remains closed for three days starting from the seventh day of the Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar until the tenth day as part of traditional seclusion during menstruation.

The doors ceremonially open on the twelfth day and a huge fair takes place at the temple premise. The popular belief is that the fertility brought in by the Goddess will bless the devotees and nurture them.

There were no Ambubachi celebrations in the Kamakhya temple for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as there are no COVID-19 restrictions this year, Ambubachi Mela is set to make a grand return.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart