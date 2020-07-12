FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2020 06:41:02      انڈین آواز

Assam: Several rivers including Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Several major rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level and over 8.5 lakh people are affected due to floods in 20 districts of Assam.

Flood waters have also damaged 46 thousand hectares of agricultural land. Over 9 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps. Dhemaji and Barpeta are among the worst affected districts.Two persons have lost their lives today due to landslides at 12th Mile near Guwahati.

SDRF and NDRF teams are deployed in relief and rescue works.

