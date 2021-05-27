Assam govt hands over Rs 500 cr to Oil India Ltd to enhance its equity in Numaligarh Refinery

AMN

Assam Government today handed over its 2nd tranche of payment worth rupees 500 crore to Oil India Limited to enhance its equity in Numaligarh Refinery. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the check to the Chairman & Managing Director of OIL, Sushil Chandra Sarma . With this, share of Assam government in NRL has increased upto 26 percent from its previous 12.35 percent.

The Chief Minister termed the day as a historic one as the Refinery, born out of Assam accord could be managed to maintain its public sector characteristic. In connection with OIL India Limited , the Chief Minister expressed that production of every single drop of oil by the company would contribute in the development of the state. He mentioned that the balance amount of rupees 1,187 crore to OIL would be paid by the month of September this year.