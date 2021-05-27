‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister
President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti
Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2021 11:25:56      انڈین آواز

Assam govt hands over Rs 500 cr to Oil India Ltd to enhance its equity in Numaligarh Refinery

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Assam Government today handed over its 2nd tranche of payment worth rupees 500 crore to Oil India Limited to enhance its equity in Numaligarh Refinery. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the check to the Chairman & Managing Director of OIL, Sushil Chandra Sarma . With this, share of Assam government in NRL has increased upto 26 percent from its previous 12.35 percent.

The Chief Minister termed the day as a historic one as the Refinery, born out of Assam accord could be managed to maintain its public sector characteristic. In connection with OIL India Limited , the Chief Minister expressed that production of every single drop of oil by the company would contribute in the development of the state. He mentioned that the balance amount of rupees 1,187 crore to OIL would be paid by the month of September this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the I ...

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz