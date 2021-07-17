Assam Finance Minister presents Rs 566.20cr deficit State budget for 2021-22

AMN

In Assam, Finance minister Ajanta Neog today presented a 566.20 crore rupees deficit state budget for the year 2021-22. Ms. Neog promised to recruit 1 lakh educated youth in the government sector as the BJP mentioned in the recently concluded assembly polls campaign.

The budget promised to provide 1 lakh rupees each to the next of kin of COVID victims. In a bid to give a boost to the health infrastructure, 1000 sub centres would be converted to hospitals.

To minimize the learning loss and bridge the digital divide, smart phones would be given to 8 lakh class IX and X students in the government sector. The budget also proposed to set up 1000 model Anganwadi Centres with Child Care facility.

It also proposed to constitute an Agriculture Commission under a scientist of international repute to focus on issues related to agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy sector in Assam.