Assam CM to expand his Council of Ministers, inducts two new faces

Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will expand his Council of Ministers today by inducting two new faces.

First-time BJP Legislator Nandita Garlosa and Political Secretary to Chief Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to get berth in the council. Nandita Garlosa represented the Haflong constituency while Mr. Baruah won the Nalbari assembly seat last year.

The oath taking ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Guwahati.

With the induction of two new Ministers, the number of Ministers will will go up to 16 and there will be scope for inclusion of three more Ministers.

The Chief Minister is also likely to effect some changes in the portfolios of some Ministers after the expansion. Mr. Sarma-led Government celebrated its first year in office recently.