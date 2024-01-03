Assam: 13 killed 30 injured in road accident in Golaghat

In Assam, at least 13 persons were killed and 30 injured in a road accident in Golaghat district this morning. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Police said, an ill-fated bus carrying around 45 passengers collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Balijan under Dergaon police station area. While 10 passengers died on the spot, 3 succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief and instructed administration to extend all possible help to the injured.