Transporters’ Strike Causes Fuel Queues in Maharashtra Cities

With the nationwide transporters strike entering its second day today, long queues were witnessed outside petrol pumps in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra. The Food and Civil Supply Department in the state has requested police to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, petroleum companies have appealed to consumers not to rush to petrol pumps to fill petrol and diesel. Santosh Nivekar, State Coordinator of Petroleum Companies, said that the supply of petrol-diesel has become regular except in one or two places in the state.

On Monday, protesters blockaded roads and highways across Maharashtra.