NIA arrests key suspect in Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s murder case

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested a key suspect in the murder case of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

In a statement, NIA said the questioning exposed his suspicious role in the case and also revealed his association with the notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused in the case.

On December 5th, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was killed in the chilling daylight shootout that took place at his Shyam Nagar residence in Jaipur.

As part of its ongoing investigations, the NIA today raided a total of 31 locations, including the houses of the accused persons and several suspects, in Rajasthan and the neighbouring state of Haryana.

NIA has arrested 9 people in the murder case so far.

The case, originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, was taken over by the NIA on 11th of December 2023.