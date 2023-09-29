Asian Games 2023: India bags 33 medals including 8 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze

India has been showing good performance at the Asian Games 2023 being held in China with 33 medals, including six golds in shooting, one in cricket and one in equestrian.

On Day 6 of the 2023 Asian Games, India added 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals to their tally, bringing their total to 33. This includes 8 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals. India is currently in fourth place.

Kiran Baliyan won bronze in the women’s shot put. Indian men’s squash team reached the team finals and will face Pakistan for the gold medal tomorrow. Nikhat Zareen beat Jordan to seal her place in the Women’s 50 kg Boxing semi-finals and assured herself a medal. In Tennis, mixed doubles pair, Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna proceeded to the finals and also assured of at least a Silver. Indian women’s squash team bagged bronze.

Kiran Balian

Earlier today, Shooter Palak Gulia secured the gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Shooter Esha Singh won Silver. In the men’s rifle 3-P team event, the trio Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran secured gold. Esha Singh, Palak, and Divya grabbed a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

Tomorrow will be an eventful day for the Indian participants. Mira Bai Chanu will be contesting tomorrow in women’s 49kg weightlifting. With several medal matches lined up in shooting, boxing, and tennis as well as in men’s and women’s 400m final, Indian participants will be looking forward to increasing their medal tally.