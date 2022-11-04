Asian Boxing Championships: Indian boxer Amit Kumar advance to quarterfinal in Jordan

AMN

Indian boxer Amit Kumar has advanced to the quarterfinal of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held at Amman in Jordan. The Indian defeated Chinese Taipei’s Zheng-Rong Huang by 5-0 in his Round of 16 matches of the 67 kg (Welterweight) category on Friday. He will be facing Uzbekistan’s Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, five-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa displayed his mettle in a hard-fought win and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Jordan.

Thapa secured a 3:2 victory by split decision in the fiercely contested bout against Mongolia’s Byambatsogt Tuguldur in the pre-quarterfinal of 63.5kg category.

Later tonight, Ananta Chopade will be in action against Japan’s Tanaka Shogo in a pre-quarterfinals bout of 54 kg event and Etash Khan will face Thailand’s Khunatip Pudnich in Round of 16 matches of 60 kg category.

Seven Indian women puligists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage tomorrow.