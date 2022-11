AMN

In the Asian Airgun Championship, The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won gold in 10 metre Air pistol for India in Daegu, Korea today. The Indian duo beat Kazakhstan team by 17-3 in the event.

In other match, the junior mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won by 17-3 against Uzbekistan team in the gold medal match. Indian won a total of 36 medal with 23 gold, Nine silver and four bronze medals.