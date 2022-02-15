Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after serving it for 46 years

AMN /New Delhi

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar today resigned from the Congress ending 46 years of association with the party.

Sending his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said he could best serve national interests outside the Congress fold.

“Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best serve larger national causes outside the party fold. I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” 69-year-old Kumar said in his letter to Gandhi