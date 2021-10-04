India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2021 01:10:03      انڈین آواز

Aryan Khan, 2 Others Sent to NCB Custody Till Oct 7

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A special court on Monday remanded actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others, three to NCB custody, observing that ‘investigation was of prime importance’.

Although the the legal team of Aryan Khan and two other accused vehemently opposed the plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau, which conducted a search raid in a luxury cruise off the Mumbai coast and arrested eight people, the agency furnished WhatsApp chats, recovery details and additional raid information to show the involvement of the accused. LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Sent to NCB Custody Till Oct 7

The heated arguments saw Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde objecting to NCB reading aloud the list of evidence seized against the accused, suggesting that the judge should peruse it silently. These were chat details recovered from Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp conversations.

Aryan Khan has been accused of consumption of drugs, and his chat history of July 21 this year has also been cited as crucial evidence by the agency.

“Five more connected persons are under investigation. Eight have been arrested. Suspicious transactions have been found. NCB has also apprehended one more person in supply chain of drugs and the agency wants time to unearth a proper connection.

Nexus with suppliers and peddlers has been shown through evidence including WhatsApp chats, the agency argues, also pointing to links in the form of pictures, chats pointing towards an ‘international racket’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

FC Goa pip Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to win Durand Cup

Kolkata, 3 October;  FC Goa are the new Durand Cup owners The Gaurs defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 ...

Top golfers for Rs 70-Lakh TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top golfers of the country including Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, ...

Four-gold, two silvers take India on the top at Shooting Jr World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was a gold rush for India as the country bagged four of the six yellow med ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz