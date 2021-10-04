Aryan Khan, 2 Others Sent to NCB Custody Till Oct 7

WEB DESK

A special court on Monday remanded actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others, three to NCB custody, observing that ‘investigation was of prime importance’.

Although the the legal team of Aryan Khan and two other accused vehemently opposed the plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau, which conducted a search raid in a luxury cruise off the Mumbai coast and arrested eight people, the agency furnished WhatsApp chats, recovery details and additional raid information to show the involvement of the accused. LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Sent to NCB Custody Till Oct 7

The heated arguments saw Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde objecting to NCB reading aloud the list of evidence seized against the accused, suggesting that the judge should peruse it silently. These were chat details recovered from Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp conversations.

Aryan Khan has been accused of consumption of drugs, and his chat history of July 21 this year has also been cited as crucial evidence by the agency.

“Five more connected persons are under investigation. Eight have been arrested. Suspicious transactions have been found. NCB has also apprehended one more person in supply chain of drugs and the agency wants time to unearth a proper connection.

Nexus with suppliers and peddlers has been shown through evidence including WhatsApp chats, the agency argues, also pointing to links in the form of pictures, chats pointing towards an ‘international racket’.