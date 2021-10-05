PM Modi inaugurates Urban Conclave in Lucknow

says more than 3 crore poor families became lakhpatis with PMAY housing scheme

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that more than 3 crore poor families in the country became lakhpati with this PMAY housing scheme only and more than one lakh crore rupees have been transferred into accounts of beneficiaries of housing schemes being run by his government.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration function of the New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape Conference – cum-Expo today at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The three day conclave on the subject is being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow under the Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav celebrations.