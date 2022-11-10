FreeCurrencyRates.com

Aruna Miller becomes first Indian American to be elected as Lt. Governor of Maryland

Indian – American Aruna Miller has made history becoming the first Indian-American politician to win the campaign and be elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. She will also be the first South Asian woman to serve at such an important position.

Miller thanked the people of Maryland for their verdict.

Ms Miller, who is a former executive director of Indian American Impact, was endorsed by the organization, which supports Indian-American representation at every level of government.She also had the support and endorsement by important Indian-American organizations and people.

