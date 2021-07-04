Army Chief General Naravane on visit to UK and Italy

AMN / WEB DESK

Army Chief General MM Naravane has proceeded on a visit to the United Kingdom and Italy. During his four day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of the two countries with an aim of enhancing India’s defence cooperation.

During his visit to United Kingdom General Naravane will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries. He will also be visiting various army formations where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

During the second leg of his tour, the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

Additionally, he will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino. He will also be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome.