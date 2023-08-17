Archery World Cup 2023: Indian player secures two more medals after advancing to both compound team finals

In the 2023 Archery World Cup, Indian players have secured two more medals after advancing to both compound team finals. While Indian players advanced to the finals, Korea and Denmark claimed the first medals of the week at the fourth stage of the championship.



India’s Ojas Deotale toppled first seeds Korea to reach the last two, winning the semifinal contest via a tie-breaker. Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar and Abhishek Verma will accompany Deotale in the August 19 final, where they will clash with James Lutz, Kris Schaff and Sawyer Sullivan of the USA.



On the other hand, the Indian women’s team overcame Estonia and then Great Britain by just a single point to guarantee a medal. Indian compound women’s team comprising Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur will now take on Mexico in the finals on Saturday.