AQI in Delhi continues to be hazardous

The air quality in Delhi continued to be hazardous as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 322 this morning, falling into the “very poor” category. AQI recorded in Delhi University stands at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi and 342 in Airport (T3).

The situation is mainly the same in neighbouring areas as well with 324 AQI in Noida and 314 AQI in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 128. The AQI recorded in Malad stood at 147, followed by 142 at Bhandup, 128 in Navi Mumbai, 169 in Colaba and 162 in Mazgaon.