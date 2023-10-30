इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2023 04:45:52      انڈین آواز

AQI in Delhi continues to be hazardous

Published On:

The air quality in Delhi continued to be hazardous as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 322 this morning, falling into the “very poor” category. AQI recorded in Delhi University stands at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi and 342 in Airport (T3). 

The situation is mainly the same in neighbouring areas as well with 324 AQI in Noida and 314 AQI in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 128. The AQI recorded in Malad stood at 147, followed by 142 at Bhandup, 128 in Navi Mumbai, 169 in Colaba and 162 in Mazgaon.

خبرنامہ

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

