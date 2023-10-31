इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2023 01:57:23      انڈین آواز

UNSC set to hold emergency meeting on Israel-Hamas situation

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the ongoing war between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold an emergency meeting today. The meeting has been requested by the United Arab Emirates to pass a resolution for humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza.

However, the United Nations General Assembly has already overwhelmingly voted for a humanitarian pause but the UNGA does not have power to pass binding resolutions. The UNSC has that authority.
 
Meanwhile, Israel has urged Russia to protect all its citizens after a large mob shouting antisemitic slogans stormed a Dagestan airport. Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said security forces later brought the situation under control. The agency added that flights from Israel to the North Caucasus would be temporarily redirected to other cities.

