Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Committee in New Delhi today to review the preparation and participation of the Indian team for Tokyo Olympics. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nishith Pramanik was also present in the meeting.

Various aspects including world class training and facilities for the selected players for the Tokyo Olympics were discussed in this meeting. Mr Thakur also discussed with the officers about the progress of #Cheer4India campaign. He also discussed the preparations for the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tokyo Olympic bound athletes tomorrow to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming games.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics virtually today (July 13). Last month, Mr Modi reviewed India’s Olympics preparations on the occasion of 50 Days to Tokyo Olympics. During the course of the review, Mr Modi was apprised about the various steps taken towards ensuring uninterrupted training for athletes amidst the pandemic, participation in the international competitions to win Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes and customised support being provided to them.