Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Tourism activities including water sports in A&N Islands are going to restart from today onwards after a period of six months. Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi expressed his joy over resuming of tourism activities by the administration. Tourism has been identified as thrust area for economic development and employment generation in the islands. He informed that under the aegis of Island Development Agency and NITI Aayog some mega projects are expected to be launched soon. The beaches located in South Andaman district will be opened for general public from today.



Likewise, light and sound shows at cellular jail and Museums have also been allowed to open. However, a limit has been put regarding the number of entrants at these places for better crowd management. Wearing of masks and physical distancing has to be followed at all places. Timings of museums and light and sound shows have been divided into slots. Group photography is strictly prohibited at all places.