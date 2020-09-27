Reforms in United Nations is need of the hour: PM Modi
Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN

Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The beaches located in South Andaman district will open for general public this morning. However, timings have been fixed from 10 AM to 5 PM. Light and sound show at Cellular Jail and Museums will also restart today.
 
However, a limit has been put regarding the number of entrants at these places for better crowd management. Tourism activities including water sports, boat rides outside containment zones will be conducted as per the government SOPs. Boats will be allowed to carry only 50 per cent passengers of their total capacity. In view of contact tracing in future boat operators or owners will have to maintained trip-wise daily record of the incoming tourist.
 
Tourism activities including water sports in A&N Islands are going to restart from today onwards after a period of six months. Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi expressed his joy over resuming of tourism activities by the administration. Tourism has been identified as thrust area for economic development and employment generation in the islands. He informed that under the aegis of Island Development Agency and NITI Aayog some mega projects are expected to be launched soon. The beaches located in South Andaman district will be opened for general public from today.
 
 Likewise, light and sound shows at cellular jail and Museums have also been allowed to open. However, a limit has been put regarding the number of entrants at these places for better crowd management. Wearing of masks and physical distancing has to be followed at all places. Timings of museums and light and sound shows have been divided into slots. Group photography is strictly prohibited at all places.

