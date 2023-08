AMN

An earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter Scale struck Indonesia’s Bali Sea region early this morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake was epicentered at 203 km North of Mataram, Indonesia, at a depth of 516 km below the earth surface. It jolted coastal areas in Bali and Labuan Lombok around 0355 hrs local time, the Seismological Centre added.