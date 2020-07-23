AMU: VC inaugurates Retail outlet of Dawakhana Tibbiya College

AMN / ALIGARH

The Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Tariq Mansoor today virtually inaugurated a retail outlet of the Dawakhana Tibbiya College, “Al-Sehat”, opposite Sulaiman Hall, Shamshad Market. The Vice-Chancellor stressed the need to professionalize operations to get more business from the market.

The Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS) hoped that through Al-Sehat, Dawakhana will get more business.

Professor Salma Ahmed, Member Incharge, Dawakhana Tibbiya College hoped that Al-Sehat would soon be converted into a chain of stores of Dawakhana in Aligarh. “Dawakhana is exploring opportunities of setting up such stores across other cities where its products have a market”, she added.

The Finance Officer, Prof S M Jawaid Akhtar, Dean, Faculty of Unani Medicine Prof Abdul Mannan, Principal, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Prof Saud Ali Khan, Production Manager, Personal Officer and Accountant of Dawakhana were present online.

The officiating General Manager, Mr Taufiq Ahmed proposed the vote of thanks and hoped that Al-Sehat would do well. The programme was conducted by Mr Shariq Azam, Assistant Manager (Marketing).