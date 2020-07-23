Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
AMU: VC inaugurates Retail outlet of Dawakhana Tibbiya College

AMN / ALIGARH

The Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Tariq Mansoor today virtually inaugurated a retail outlet of the Dawakhana Tibbiya College, “Al-Sehat”, opposite Sulaiman Hall, Shamshad Market. The Vice-Chancellor stressed the need to professionalize operations to get more business from the market.

The Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS) hoped that through Al-Sehat, Dawakhana will get more business.

Professor Salma Ahmed, Member Incharge, Dawakhana Tibbiya College hoped that Al-Sehat would soon be converted into a chain of stores of Dawakhana in Aligarh. “Dawakhana is exploring opportunities of setting up such stores across other cities where its products have a market”, she added.

The Finance Officer, Prof S M Jawaid Akhtar, Dean, Faculty of Unani Medicine Prof Abdul Mannan, Principal, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Prof Saud Ali Khan, Production Manager, Personal Officer and Accountant of Dawakhana were present online.

The officiating General Manager, Mr Taufiq Ahmed proposed the vote of thanks and hoped that Al-Sehat would do well. The programme was conducted by Mr Shariq Azam, Assistant Manager (Marketing).

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

