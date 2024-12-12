AMU Riding Club Shines in Regional Equestrian League, Earns National Championship Spots

AMN / Aligarh

The Riding Club of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has once again brought pride to the university with their exceptional performance at the National Qualifiers held in Ghaziabad from December 5–6. The club’s efforts secured berths for three riders—Captain Mohd. Umair Khan, Ammar Salman, and Krishnakanth—in the prestigious National Equestrian Championship.

Guided by Coach Imran Khan, the team displayed remarkable skill, discipline, and perseverance, cementing their position among the nation’s leading equestrian clubs. AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Naima Khatoon, congratulated the team on their achievement, commending their dedication and encouraging them to continue bringing accolades to the university. Professor Wasif M. Ali, President of the Riding Club, and Professor S. Amjad Ali Rizvi, Secretary of the Games Committee, provided all support to ensure the team’s success.

Captain Mohd. Umair Khan emerged as the star performer during the National Qualifiers Tent Pegging Championship at Gurukul, Ghaziabad, clinching a gold medal and earning recognition as the highest scorer in the AMU contingent. His outstanding performance paved the way for his teammates, Ammar Salman and Krishn Kanth, who also demonstrated exceptional skills to secure their places in the Nationals.

The team’s achievements extended beyond the National Qualifiers. In the Uttar Pradesh State Tent Pegging Championship, Mohd. Umair Khan earned a gold medal in the Individual Lance category, while Krishn Kant secured a bronze medal in the same event. Additionally, at the Ghaziabad Horse Show Tent Pegging Competition, Mohd. Umair Khan added a bronze medal in the Individual Sword category to his accolades.

These successes highlight the AMU Riding Club’s commitment to excellence and dedication to equestrian sports. The club’s accomplishments also reflect the university’s emphasis on fostering talent and instilling discipline comparable to that of the armed forces.

Looking ahead, the team is gearing up for the second National Qualifier Championship, determined to add more achievements to their impressive record and further elevate AMU’s stature in equestrian sports.