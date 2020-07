WEB DESK

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Writing on Twitter, the 77-year-old veteran actor, who has appeared in more than 200 films, confirmed his diagnosis and encouraged anyone who had been in contact with him in the past 10 days to get tested. He was transferred to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, according to local media.

A hospital official told The Indian Express newspaper that he was in a stable condition.