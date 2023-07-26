इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 12:45:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah writes to opposition leaders of both houses for Manipur issue debate

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to opposition leaders of both houses of Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge of Rajya Sabha, appealing for their cooperation in the discussion on Manipur issue.

In a tweet, Mr. Shah reiterated that government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and sought cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. He hoped that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue.


 
In his letters, the Home Minister said Manipur is a very important border state of India. He said that in the last six years of BJP rule in Manipur, the region was experiencing a new era of peace and development. He said that due to some court decisions and incidents, violence occurred in Manipur in the beginning of May. He also said that some shameful incidents have also come to the fore during this time. Mr Shah said the people of the nation expect Parliament to rise above party differences and discuss the issue. He said the people of Manipur want the members of Parliament to stand united in their commitment for peace in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart