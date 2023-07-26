Amit Shah writes to opposition leaders of both houses for Manipur issue debate

AMN / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to opposition leaders of both houses of Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge of Rajya Sabha, appealing for their cooperation in the discussion on Manipur issue.

In a tweet, Mr. Shah reiterated that government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and sought cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. He hoped that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue.





In his letters, the Home Minister said Manipur is a very important border state of India. He said that in the last six years of BJP rule in Manipur, the region was experiencing a new era of peace and development. He said that due to some court decisions and incidents, violence occurred in Manipur in the beginning of May. He also said that some shameful incidents have also come to the fore during this time. Mr Shah said the people of the nation expect Parliament to rise above party differences and discuss the issue. He said the people of Manipur want the members of Parliament to stand united in their commitment for peace in the state.