26 Opposition parties to move No confidence motion against Government

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a significant move opposition led alliance of 26 parties known as “INDIA” have decided to move no-confidence motion tomorrow July 26 against Prime Minister Narender Modi led NDA government over Manipur violence.



The no-confidence motion will give an opposition parties to expose central government over various issues and particularly recent incidents in the north eastern states of Manipur.



Opposition parties are demanding Prime Minister Narender Modi should speak in the Parliament over Manipur incidents and the house has failed to transit any business for four days .



For last over eighty days Manipur is witnessing complete law and order break down and the Chief Minister Biren Singh has come under sever attack for inaction and to bringing back normalcy in the state.

Meanwhile, the government has nothing to worry as they have comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha but it will certainly put them to test as 47 tribal MPs are from tribal communities and if they vote for no-confidence motion then certainly it will cause major embarrassment for central government.



Interestingly, if no-confidence motion is passed then it will not led to fall in the government but it will give impetus to 26 opposition parties and particularly many opposition parties who are in fix over the Manipur issue and have not spoken yet especially BJD, BSP, TDP, YRSCP and BRS will have tough time to pacify their constituency.