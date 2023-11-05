इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 04:14:41      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah to visit Bihar

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today. Mr. Shah will address a public meeting at Patahi Airport Ground in Muzaffarpur this afternoon.

BJP has said the programme has been organised to mobilize the voters of eight parliamentary constituencies of North Bihar including Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. Several PACS presidents and farmers have been also invited in this public meeting.

The visit of Mr. Shah has great significance in changing the political scenario of the state after the recent release of the Bihar Caste Survey by the Nitish Kumar-led government. In view of the visit of the Union Minister elaborate security arrangements have been made in the area.

