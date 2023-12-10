Amit Shah to chair 26th meeting of Eastern Zonal Council to be held today in Patna, Bihar

AMN

The 26th meeting of Eastern Zonal Council will be held today in Patna, Bihar. The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides Bihar, the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha will attend the meeting. The Zonal Councils are an important platform to resolve bilateral, multilateral and regional issues through dialogue among member states. Issues ranging from distribution of resources, sharing of taxes, inter-state border disputes, Left Wing Extremism, law and order are discussed during the meetings.

The member states also raise the demands during the meetings which are in terms of reference of the Centre. Several issues which are related to national importance will also be discussed during the meeting. The Chief Secretaries of the member states and senior officials will also participate in the meeting.