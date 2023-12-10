CBI files chargesheet against 9 accused in Manipur abduction and murder case

File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Special Judge, CBI Court at Guwahati (Assam) against nine accused, in an ongoing investigation of a case.



In an official press release CBI said, a case was registered on a request from Manipur Government & further Notification of Government of India. CBI took over the investigation of the said case which was earlier registered at Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East.



It was alleged that on 15th July this year, one women was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons including armed miscreants and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day.



CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.



Further investigation is going on, including the identification of other accused involved in the case.