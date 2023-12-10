इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 11:55:25      انڈین آواز

India to spend Rs 57 lakh crore on adaptation to climate change

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file

AMN / WEB DESK

New Delhi has informed UN Framework for Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) that India has spent about 13.35 lakh crore in 2021-22, just over 5.5 percent of its GDP, on climate adaptation and expects to incur another about 57 lakh crore rupees over the next seven years for this purpose.

This is India’s latest submission filed yesterday that includes its first assessment of adaptation requirements. But this is only in the business-as-usual scenario, that is only if climate vulnerability does not deteriorate during this period. Climate-induced damage could escalate this amount by another 15.5 lakh crore rupees.

Adaptation efforts are meant to reduce the impacts of climate change. Along with mitigation, or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation is a central pillar of global climate action. Adaptation activities span a sweeping range and include actions like creating sea walls to protect against rising sea levels; development of temperature-resilient crops; heat-action plans; early warning systems, and creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure are all examples of adaptation activities.

Under the global climate change framework, countries are supposed to measure their annual greenhouse gas emissions every few years, and submit it to UNFCCC for maintaining a global inventory. This used to be called National Communication, NATCOMs, under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol mechanism. Yesterday, India submitted its third NATCOM which will finish its obligations under the Kyoto Protocol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزرگوں کے خلاف سائبر کرائم کے کیسز میں اضافہ

دہلی میں سائبر کرائم کا شکار ہونے والے بزرگ شہریوں کے معاملے ...

غزہ میں فوری جنگ بندی کی قرارداد کو امریکہ نے پھر ویٹو کردیا

مشرق وسطیٰ خاص طور پر غزہ کی پٹی میں انسانی بحران پر اقوام مت ...

سعودی عرب کو ورلڈ ایکسپو 2030 کی میزبانی مل گئی

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ سال قطر کی جانب سے فٹ بال ورلڈ کپ کے انعقاد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart