Amit Shah launches several development projects at Gandhinagar in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the vision of a developed India is not only limited to roads, overbridges or security systems, but also entails basic amenities for the people of the country including a house, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, gas cylinder etc.

The Minister was speaking after launching development projects worth nearly 3 crore 59 lakh rupees in Pansar village of Kalol block of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.

The Home Minister is on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Sunday (24 December 2023) . Earlier in the day, Mr Shah inaugurated the Pansar Lake and unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gandhi Nagar.

Mr. Amit Shah also addressed beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme during an event held by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Speaking at the event, he said the SVANidhi Yojana has helped in creating self-employment followed by self-reliance among the people of the country. Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, is a micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors that aims to provide collateral-free loans up to 50,000 ruees in incremental tranches. The Minster said that the government has made arrangements for small hawkers to get loans without any guarantee under the scheme.

