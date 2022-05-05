FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah inaugurates BSF’s floating border outposts at Hingalganj in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated floating border outposts (BOP) of BSF at Hingalganj in West Bengal.He also flagged off a boat ambulance to provide medical assistance in this inaccessible areas.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. He will also participate in several events including the foundation stone laying event of Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan at BOP Haridaspur.

Tomorrow, the Home Minister will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel. The Union minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later tomorrow , will hold a meeting with office-bearers at state BJP headquarters. His two-day visit to the State will culminate at a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Inscription of Durga Puja on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in the evening at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata

