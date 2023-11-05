Amit Shah criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Caste Based Survey

A HODA / PATNA

Union Home minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the recently held Caste Based Survey in the State describing it as an eye-wash.

Addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur today, Mr. Shah alleged that the Survey has done injustice to Extremely Backward Caste (EBCs) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) as the Nitish Kumar led government has deliberately inflated the figure of Yadav and Muslim population.

He said, it is orchestrated policy of appeasement of JD(U), RJD and Congress led government that is doing discrimination with backward communities. He also alleged that governance of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is based on casteism, dynastic politics, minority appeasement and crime.



Mr. Shah said the core agenda of recently floated I.N.D.I.A alliance is a direct protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.