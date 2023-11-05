इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 11:56:26      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Caste Based Survey

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A HODA / PATNA

Union Home minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the recently held Caste Based Survey in the State describing it as an eye-wash.

Addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur today, Mr. Shah alleged that the Survey has done injustice to Extremely Backward Caste (EBCs) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) as the Nitish Kumar led government has deliberately inflated the figure of Yadav and Muslim population.

He said, it is orchestrated policy of appeasement of JD(U), RJD and Congress led government that is doing discrimination with backward communities. He also alleged that governance of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is based on casteism, dynastic politics, minority appeasement and crime.
 
Mr. Shah said the core agenda of recently floated I.N.D.I.A alliance is a direct protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart