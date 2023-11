Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was today sworn-in as the Chief Information Commissioner. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Mr. Samariya was currently serving as the Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion.