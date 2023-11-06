इंडियन आवाज़     06 Nov 2023 06:21:12      انڈین آواز

Delhi continues to be covered in thick haze as air quality remains in severe category

AMN/WEB DESK

National Capital Delhi continues to be covered in thick haze as the air quality remains in the severe category. The Central Pollution Control Board said, air quality index was recorded 435 at 12 Noon. Medical Director in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar said, over the last couple of days, the Air Quality Index is very severe and it is a medical emergency. He said, people are complaining of breathlessness, sore throat, wheezing, cough, irritation in the eyes and restlessness. Dr Kumar said, daily 25 to 30 patients coming to the emergency department of LNJP Hospital. He said, people have to avoid these pollutants by just taking care of themselves and they must wear the mask.

Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM yesterday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan GRAP in the entire National Capital Region NCR with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Under Stage IV of GRAP, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are permitted entry, with exemptions for essential services. The Commission also directed Delhi and NCR states to implement restrictions, including a ban on construction work for linear public projects and allowing 50% of government and private office staff to work from home. 

