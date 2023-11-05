Govt issues order to block 22 betting apps, websites

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order to block 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book. The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations. The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in custody.



Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, Chhattisgarh government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website and app under the IT Act. He said, however, the state government did not shut the app and no such request is made by the Chhattisgarh Government. Mr Chandrasekhar said, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon.