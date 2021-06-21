Amarnath Ji Yatra cancelled in view of COVID-19 pandemic

AMN / WEB DESK

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir Government today cancelled this year’s annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.

A discussion in this regard was held with the members of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board in view of the present Covid-19 situation before arriving on the decision. subsequently Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board held a detailed deliberations with Chief Secretary, DGP, , Principal Secretary and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and directed that devotees should be enabled to attend to morning and evening Aarti in online mode.

The meeting was informed that Shrine Board has put in place virtual and televised mechanism for live Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave.

Lietenant Governor said that it is important to save the lives of the people in view of the pandemic and subsequently not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s pilgrimage in the larger public interest.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO said, the shrine board have made the arrangements for the mace of Lord Shiva- Chhari Mubarak’ to be taken to the holy cave on 22nd August, when the yatra is to conclude coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

He said that both morning telecast of Aarti at 6 AM and evening Aarti at 5 PM, each for 30 minutes would be live-streamed on Shri Amarnath ji Shrine board’s official website and the app specifically dedicated for the devotees.